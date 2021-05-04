Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,463 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Universal Logistics worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $583,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

ULH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Universal Logistics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ULH opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $684.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 19.77%. On average, analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.