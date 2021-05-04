Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17. Webster Financial reported earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Compass Point raised Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

WBS opened at $53.00 on Tuesday. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

