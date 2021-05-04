JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,470 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.47% of Evans Bancorp worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Evans Bancorp by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Evans Bancorp by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. 54.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

EVBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group cut Evans Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

EVBN opened at $35.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Evans Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The firm has a market cap of $194.96 million, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evans Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Evans Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.