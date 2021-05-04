Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JAX) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.01% of J. Alexander’s worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in J. Alexander’s by 1,999.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JAX opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a market cap of $157.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.65. J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $10.59.

J. Alexander’s (NYSE:JAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter. J. Alexander’s had a negative return on equity of 9.30% and a negative net margin of 12.54%.

About J. Alexander’s

J. Alexander's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates complementary upscale dining restaurants in the United States. It operates restaurants under various concepts, including J. Alexander's, Redlands Grill, Lyndhurst Grill, Overland Park Grill, Merus Grill, and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill.

