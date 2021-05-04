Morgan Stanley Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF were worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI BRIC ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI BRIC ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000.

NYSEARCA BKF opened at $52.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.15. iShares MSCI BRIC ETF has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $60.41.

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

