Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.82 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Ultra Clean in a research report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $3.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.52.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Shares of UCTT opened at $50.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 11,037.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.