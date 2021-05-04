David Andrew Terry Sells 5,100 Shares of Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) Stock

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) Director David Andrew Terry sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$76,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 202,100 shares in the company, valued at C$3,031,500.

David Andrew Terry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, David Andrew Terry sold 4,600 shares of Great Bear Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.46, for a total transaction of C$71,116.00.

On Monday, April 12th, David Andrew Terry sold 2,200 shares of Great Bear Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.02, for a total transaction of C$35,244.00.

Shares of GBR opened at C$14.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$826.57 million and a P/E ratio of -78.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.63. Great Bear Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$10.26 and a twelve month high of C$19.83.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Great Bear Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

About Great Bear Resources

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

