Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Insider Sells $23,500.00 in Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) insider Maria Ines Mitrani sold 50,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $23,500.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPSR opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.

Get Organicell Regenerative Medicine alerts:

About Organicell Regenerative Medicine

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.