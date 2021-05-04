Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Insider Sells $23,500.00 in Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) insider Maria Ines Mitrani sold 50,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $23,500.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS BPSR opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12.
About Organicell Regenerative Medicine
