PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Director Sells $4,791,636.69 in Stock

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael J. Covey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.61.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

