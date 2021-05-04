Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of $57.40.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $50.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Enviva Partners has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $53.96. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 16.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently 520.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Enviva Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

