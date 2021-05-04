Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Keyence Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KYCCF)

Keyence Co. (OTCMKTS:KYCCF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keyence in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keyence’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Get Keyence alerts:

KYCCF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upgraded Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Keyence from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

KYCCF opened at $488.68 on Monday. Keyence has a one year low of $345.36 and a one year high of $587.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $472.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.31.

About Keyence

Keyence Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells factory automation solutions worldwide. The company offers photoelectric, fiber optic, laser, positioning, vision, and inductive proximity sensors, as well as network communication units used for presence/absence and part differentiation applications.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Keyence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.