U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

USPH opened at $117.58 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.65%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $237,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 5,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total transaction of $553,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,748. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,483,000 after buying an additional 82,171 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 384,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,196,000 after buying an additional 35,879 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 371,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,640,000 after buying an additional 49,718 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 172,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,765,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares during the period.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

