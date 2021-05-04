Service Co. International’s (SCI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $53.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $54.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.21%.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total value of $389,147.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 527,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,919,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $10,716,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,113,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $54,337,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.