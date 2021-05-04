Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of EBC stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $21.93.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

