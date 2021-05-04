Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank lowered Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Danone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. AlphaValue lowered Danone to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $14.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.946 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 6.72%. Danone’s payout ratio is 44.19%.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

