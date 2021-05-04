Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.30.

NASDAQ:CRSR opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Corsair Gaming has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,457,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after buying an additional 295,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corsair Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,794,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 61.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 62,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 163,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,901,000. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

