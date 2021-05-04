Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSII opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $48.28.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.88.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

