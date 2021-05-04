Floor & Decor (FND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, analysts expect Floor & Decor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $112.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $116.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.40.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $310,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,284. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $251,882.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on FND shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.76.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

