Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Stepan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

NYSE:SCL opened at $133.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.31. Stepan has a one year low of $83.66 and a one year high of $134.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,702,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,320,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,168,000 after purchasing an additional 164,993 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Stepan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,415,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Stepan by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.04, for a total transaction of $44,814.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,307 shares in the company, valued at $679,508.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

