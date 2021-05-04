Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $60.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TWTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Twitter from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.53.

TWTR opened at $54.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.76. Twitter has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $127,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total value of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,718 shares of company stock valued at $4,724,273. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

