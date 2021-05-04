KeyCorp Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $265.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $242.03.

Get McDonald's alerts:

NYSE:MCD opened at $235.56 on Friday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18. The stock has a market cap of $175.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 416,602 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $89,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.