Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. Keurig Dr Pepper has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $54,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

