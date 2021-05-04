Rosenblatt Securities Increases IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target to $255.00

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $223.44.

NYSE:IEX opened at $223.50 on Monday. IDEX has a twelve month low of $141.86 and a twelve month high of $235.76. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,517,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,078,000 after purchasing an additional 104,381 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,005,000 after acquiring an additional 186,357 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,836,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 733,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,132,000 after acquiring an additional 46,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,190,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

