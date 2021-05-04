Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $205.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.26 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%. On average, analysts expect Golden Entertainment to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment stock opened at $34.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $972.83 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.66. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32.

In related news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $4,992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

