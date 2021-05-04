Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to post earnings of C$0.47 per share for the quarter.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$373.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$394.28 million.

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$52.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$23.83 billion and a PE ratio of 38.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$44.09 and a 1-year high of C$76.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Smallwood sold 114,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.34, for a total value of C$5,664,404.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 343,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,971,008.93. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.12, for a total transaction of C$200,164.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at C$289,809.18. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,015 shares of company stock worth $6,586,592.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$69.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

