Par Pacific (PARR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Par Pacific to post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. On average, analysts expect Par Pacific to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PARR opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.64.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

