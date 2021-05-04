Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

AKUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Akouos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akouos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NASDAQ AKUS opened at $14.05 on Monday. Akouos has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Akouos will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Akouos by 461.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Akouos in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Akouos by 63.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Akouos in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Akouos by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

