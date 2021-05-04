Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

AQST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.86.

AQST opened at $3.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $137.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 23,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $158,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

