AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Price Target Cut to $10.00

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a hold rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.67.

AVROBIO stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. AVROBIO has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $395.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.41.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. As a group, analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in AVROBIO by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after purchasing an additional 563,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AVROBIO by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in AVROBIO by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 112,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 48,445 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AVROBIO by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AVROBIO by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 57,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

