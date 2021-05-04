Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIDU. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $204.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $225.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.72. Baidu has a 1 year low of $90.94 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

