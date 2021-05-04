PPD, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:PPD)

PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for PPD in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $46.25 on Monday. PPD has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 308.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $2,176,351.56. Insiders sold a total of 282,492 shares of company stock valued at $10,997,846 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in PPD in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in PPD in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

