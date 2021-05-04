FY2021 EPS Estimates for Carlsberg A/S Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CABGY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CABGY opened at $35.72 on Monday. Carlsberg A/S has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.481 dividend. This is an increase from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Carlsberg A/S Company Profile

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

