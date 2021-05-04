Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.20.

ACBI stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $554.86 million, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

