GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.66 ($37.24).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €35.88 ($42.21) on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €19.55 ($23.00) and a fifty-two week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €34.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 68.12.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.