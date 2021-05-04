Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the March 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kiromic BioPharma stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

NASDAQ KRBP opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29. Kiromic BioPharma has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $18.50.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy.

