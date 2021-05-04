EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NWVCF stock opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. EnWave has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $1.47.

Separately, Raymond James lowered shares of EnWave from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, licenses, installs, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. It offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) dehydration platforms, such as nutraREV and quantaREV to dehydrate fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, ready-to-eat meals, instant baked goods, cannabis products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and meats and seafood.

