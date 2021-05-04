Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

CHWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cfra initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY stock opened at $80.65 on Monday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.55 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,381,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,919.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $501,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,201,051 shares of company stock valued at $505,717,462. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,640,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,907,000 after buying an additional 171,632 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,618,000 after buying an additional 30,131 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Chewy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,528,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Chewy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,357,000 after purchasing an additional 591,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.