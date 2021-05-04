Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.88.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.