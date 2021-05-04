SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Upgraded by Compass Point to Buy

Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SLR Investment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.78.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLRC opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $798.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.42 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. SLR Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $31.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.48 million. SLR Investment had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 95.91%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Spohler acquired 25,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,303.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SLR Investment by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 156,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.