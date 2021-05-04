Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$64.56 million during the quarter.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

TSE OR opened at C$15.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 155.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.91. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$11.71 and a 1-year high of C$17.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

OR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.84.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$1,796,237.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 584,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,223,602.51. Also, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total value of C$103,569.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,343.57. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,998,784.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.