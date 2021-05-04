Arlo Technologies (ARLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Arlo Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $493.49 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research cut Arlo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BWS Financial upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.