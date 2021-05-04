SVB Leerink Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note issued on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.87. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GILD. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.21.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.74. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $81.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.84, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 26,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

