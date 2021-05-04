FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Increased by Piper Sandler

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Commonwealth Financial in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.99.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FCF. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stephens started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

FCF opened at $14.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 75,889 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

