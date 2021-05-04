FY2021 EPS Estimates for CRH plc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CRH in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.83. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CRH’s FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded CRH to a “hold” rating and set a $5.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $47.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.07. CRH has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5736 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 393,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,144 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 9.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 253.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 27,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

