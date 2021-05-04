Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.12 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fortescue Metals Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $6.12 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FSUGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $35.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $4.631 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 12.35%. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.10%.

Fortescue Metals Group Company Profile

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

