Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.77 ($45.61).

RNO opened at €34.12 ($40.14) on Monday. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a one year high of €100.70 ($118.47). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €36.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.37.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

