Research Analysts Set Expectations for Moelis & Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Moelis & Company in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will earn $3.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.50. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

MC stock opened at $54.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average is $48.83. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $59.63.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $263.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

In other news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,182.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $596,980.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 592,142 shares of company stock worth $33,068,581. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 8.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 384,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 30,118 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $1,174,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 1.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 755,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Moelis & Company by 21.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

