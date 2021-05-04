ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given “Hold” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of ServiceNow to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $606.24.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $490.32 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $335.01 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The company has a market cap of $96.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.90, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $515.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $528.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after buying an additional 64,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,748,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $904,356,000 after purchasing an additional 154,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after purchasing an additional 836,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,285,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $703,509,000 after purchasing an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.