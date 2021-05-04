Total (EPA:FP) Given a €42.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Total and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.60 ($54.82) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €44.89 ($52.81).

Shares of EPA:FP opened at €37.24 ($43.81) on Monday. Total has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($58.04). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €38.60 and its 200-day moving average is €35.91.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

