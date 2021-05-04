FY2021 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Boosted by Colliers Securities

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Oshkosh in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.80. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s FY2022 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OSK. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.80.

Oshkosh stock opened at $127.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. Oshkosh has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $130.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

In related news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,286,250.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,562 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,328,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,680,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,545,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at about $503,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

